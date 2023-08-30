Maikel Garcia vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .276.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 67 of 97 games this year (69.1%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (25.8%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (4.1%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 36 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.2%).
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.309
|AVG
|.245
|.343
|OBP
|.300
|.410
|SLG
|.326
|14
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|34/12
|K/BB
|50/15
|9
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
