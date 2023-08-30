On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .276.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 67 of 97 games this year (69.1%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (25.8%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (4.1%), and in 1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has an RBI in 36 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 39.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Other Royals Players vs the Pirates

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .309 AVG .245 .343 OBP .300 .410 SLG .326 14 XBH 9 1 HR 3 27 RBI 17 34/12 K/BB 50/15 9 SB 10

