Drew Waters vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 40 of 71 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (18.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (28.2%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.8% of his games this season (24 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Bobby Witt Jr.
- Click Here for Salvador Pérez
- Click Here for Maikel Garcia
- Click Here for Dairon Blanco
- Click Here for MJ Melendez
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.270
|AVG
|.190
|.352
|OBP
|.246
|.486
|SLG
|.317
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|12
|32/10
|K/BB
|55/10
|3
|SB
|7
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.