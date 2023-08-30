On Wednesday, Drew Waters (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Andre Jackson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .228 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Waters has gotten a hit in 40 of 71 games this season (56.3%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (18.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.3% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (28.2%), Waters has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.8% of his games this season (24 of 71), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Pirates

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 37 .270 AVG .190 .352 OBP .246 .486 SLG .317 12 XBH 7 4 HR 4 15 RBI 12 32/10 K/BB 55/10 3 SB 7

Pirates Pitching Rankings