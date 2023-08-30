The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .245 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.

This season, Blanco has posted at least one hit in 19 of 33 games (57.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 33 games, and in 1.0% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (30.3%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 33 games (21.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .282 AVG .218 .333 OBP .306 .462 SLG .400 5 XBH 6 0 HR 1 7 RBI 7 11/3 K/BB 13/5 6 SB 6

