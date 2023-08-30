Dairon Blanco vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Dairon Blanco (hitting .214 in his past 10 games, with a triple, a home run, five walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Andre Jackson and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .245 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.
- This season, Blanco has posted at least one hit in 19 of 33 games (57.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 33 games, and in 1.0% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (30.3%), Blanco has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 33 games (21.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.282
|AVG
|.218
|.333
|OBP
|.306
|.462
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|11/3
|K/BB
|13/5
|6
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Pirates will look to Jackson (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
