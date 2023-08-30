Bobby Witt Jr. -- batting .250 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 147 hits and an OBP of .317, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 88 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (19.1%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 48 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 60 times this season (45.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 68 .297 AVG .255 .332 OBP .303 .552 SLG .445 31 XBH 27 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/14 K/BB 60/16 13 SB 25

