Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- batting .250 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Andre Jackson on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Andre Jackson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 147 hits and an OBP of .317, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .497.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 88 games this year (of 131 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (19.1%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 48 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this season (45.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|68
|.297
|AVG
|.255
|.332
|OBP
|.303
|.552
|SLG
|.445
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|11
|51
|RBI
|30
|43/14
|K/BB
|60/16
|13
|SB
|25
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Jackson (0-1) pitches for the Pirates to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
