Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Pirates on August 29, 2023
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Kansas City Royals host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Royals vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Ragans Stats
- Cole Ragans (5-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his seventh start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Ragans will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
Ragans Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Athletics
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 12
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 7
|6.2
|4
|2
|1
|11
|1
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 2
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Cole Ragans' player props with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 122 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.324/.458 on the season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 70 walks and 40 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashed .251/.370/.393 on the year.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Aug. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.