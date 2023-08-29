The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe take the field against Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (127).

Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Royals have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.241).

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (526 total, four per game).

The Royals' .298 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.

The Royals' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.17).

Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.418).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Cole Ragans (5-4) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Ragans is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Ragans will try to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.6 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in 13 of his 23 appearances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners L 15-2 Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Alec Marsh Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates L 5-0 Home Zack Greinke Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Colin Selby 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton 9/2/2023 Red Sox - Home - Tanner Houck 9/3/2023 Red Sox - Home Zack Greinke Chris Sale 9/4/2023 White Sox - Home Cole Ragans Jesse Scholtens

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.