On Tuesday, Michael Massey (.256 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Massey is hitting .225 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Massey has an RBI in 29 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Home Away 47 GP 56 .235 AVG .218 .302 OBP .244 .353 SLG .368 12 XBH 14 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 33/14 K/BB 50/6 3 SB 3

