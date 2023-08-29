Kyle Isbel vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Colin Selby) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Pirates Player Props
|Royals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Pirates
|Royals vs Pirates Odds
|Royals vs Pirates Prediction
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 56.2% of his 73 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Isbel has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.8%), with two or more RBI in five of them (6.8%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.6%), including six games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|39
|.243
|AVG
|.233
|.267
|OBP
|.270
|.357
|SLG
|.403
|9
|XBH
|15
|2
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|14
|18/3
|K/BB
|29/7
|4
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 142 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Selby (1-0) makes the start for the Pirates, his second of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.