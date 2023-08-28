Michael Massey vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Michael Massey (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey has 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .227.
- In 56 of 104 games this season (53.8%) Massey has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).
- In nine games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Massey has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 104 games (26.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|56
|.240
|AVG
|.218
|.308
|OBP
|.244
|.360
|SLG
|.368
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/14
|K/BB
|50/6
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.46), 45th in WHIP (1.328), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
