Matt Duffy vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Matt Duffy (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Mariners.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy has seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks while batting .257.
- Duffy has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (36 of 69), with multiple hits five times (7.2%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 69 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (14.5%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 13 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Other Royals Players vs the Pirates
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|35
|.318
|AVG
|.195
|.385
|OBP
|.233
|.388
|SLG
|.244
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|3
|13/7
|K/BB
|20/4
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Oviedo (7-13) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 27th start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 145 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.46), 45th in WHIP (1.328), and 40th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
