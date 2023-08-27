Luis Castillo will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (73-56) on Sunday, August 27 against the Kansas City Royals (41-90), who will answer with Alec Marsh. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The Royals are +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Mariners (-275). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (10-7, 3.20 ERA) vs Marsh - KC (0-6, 5.56 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 49 out of the 85 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Mariners have a 6-1 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the run total eight times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 115 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (31.3%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 2-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +220 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+275) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Drew Waters 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+275) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+200)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.