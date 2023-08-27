Sunday's game between the Seattle Mariners (73-56) and Kansas City Royals (41-90) going head-to-head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on August 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (10-7) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-6) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-7.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 115 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won two of three games when listed as at least +230 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 30.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (524 total, four per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.19) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule