MJ Melendez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.350 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mariners.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .234 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
- Melendez has had a hit in 80 of 122 games this season (65.6%), including multiple hits 20 times (16.4%).
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Melendez has driven in a run in 29 games this season (23.8%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 44 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.228
|AVG
|.240
|.299
|OBP
|.307
|.360
|SLG
|.425
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|78/19
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched, with 175 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among pitchers who qualify.
