Matt Beaty vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .304 with a double and three walks in his past 10 games, Matt Beaty and the Kansas City Royals take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Matt Beaty At The Plate
- Beaty is batting .286 with four doubles and five walks.
- In 11 of 23 games this year (47.8%) Beaty has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (13.0%).
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Beaty has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (26.1%), including one multi-run game.
Other Royals Players vs the Mariners
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.357
|AVG
|.267
|.438
|OBP
|.371
|.357
|SLG
|.400
|0
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/1
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (10-7) out for his 27th start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
