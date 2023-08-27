The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.

Garcia has had a hit in 66 of 95 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.3%).

He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 36 games this year (37.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.0%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Mariners

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .316 AVG .244 .351 OBP .302 .420 SLG .328 14 XBH 9 1 HR 3 27 RBI 17 34/12 K/BB 49/15 9 SB 10

Mariners Pitching Rankings