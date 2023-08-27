Maikel Garcia vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .280 with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 27 walks.
- Garcia has had a hit in 66 of 95 games this season (69.5%), including multiple hits 25 times (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in 4.2% of his games this season, and 1% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 36 games this year (37.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.0%), including six games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Other Royals Players vs the Mariners
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.316
|AVG
|.244
|.351
|OBP
|.302
|.420
|SLG
|.328
|14
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|34/12
|K/BB
|49/15
|9
|SB
|10
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.042 WHIP ranks third, and 10 K/9 ranks 14th.
