The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .483 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is batting .235 with six doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • Waters has reached base via a hit in 39 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • Waters has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (19 of 68), with two or more RBI five times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.3%.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 36
.279 AVG .197
.364 OBP .254
.510 SLG .328
12 XBH 7
4 HR 4
14 RBI 12
28/10 K/BB 53/10
3 SB 7

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.70 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 157 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
