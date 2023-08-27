Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has 145 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

In 19.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 48 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 59 games this year (46.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 67 .302 AVG .256 .335 OBP .303 .563 SLG .448 31 XBH 27 15 HR 11 51 RBI 30 43/13 K/BB 59/16 13 SB 24

