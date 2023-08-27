Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Bobby Witt Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on August 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 145 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .504. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.
- He ranks 27th in batting average, 98th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 86 games this year (of 128 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- In 19.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has driven home a run in 48 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 59 games this year (46.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|67
|.302
|AVG
|.256
|.335
|OBP
|.303
|.563
|SLG
|.448
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|11
|51
|RBI
|30
|43/13
|K/BB
|59/16
|13
|SB
|24
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.70 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (10-7 with a 3.20 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 157 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 27th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), third in WHIP (1.042), and 14th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
