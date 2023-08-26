The Seattle Mariners (72-56) and the Kansas City Royals (41-89) will square off on Saturday, August 26 at T-Mobile Park, with Logan Gilbert getting the ball for the Mariners and Jordan Lyles taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+190). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (11-5, 3.77 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (3-14, 6.01 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Royals' game against the Mariners but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+190) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Mariners with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $29.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 48 out of the 84 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 6-1 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 114 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (31.6%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won six of 17 games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Michael Massey 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+170) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.