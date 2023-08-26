The Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez ready for the second of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 125 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .243 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 522 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.411 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (3-14) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in eight innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has four quality starts in 24 chances this season.

Lyles has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Kyle Hendricks 8/21/2023 Athletics L 6-4 Away Tucker Davidson Paul Blackburn 8/22/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Away Angel Zerpa Dany Jimenez 8/23/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Cole Ragans Adrian Martinez 8/25/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away Brady Singer Bryce Miller 8/26/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Lyles Logan Gilbert 8/27/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 8/28/2023 Pirates - Home - Johan Oviedo 8/29/2023 Pirates - Home Cole Ragans Luis Ortiz 8/30/2023 Pirates - Home Brady Singer Mitch Keller 9/1/2023 Red Sox - Home Jordan Lyles James Paxton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.