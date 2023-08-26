Carlos Correa and Marcus Semien are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers meet at Target Field on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Scherzer Stats

Max Scherzer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

In 23 starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.150 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 10th.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Aug. 20 3.2 3 3 3 4 4 vs. Angels Aug. 14 7.0 1 0 0 11 1 at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 147 hits with 31 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.346/.462 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs, 41 walks and 77 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .347/.415/.659 on the year.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Twins Aug. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Correa Stats

Correa has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 57 RBI (101 total hits).

He has a .229/.308/.406 slash line so far this year.

Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 16 doubles, 21 home runs, 29 walks and 49 RBI (81 total hits).

He has a slash line of .244/.310/.482 so far this year.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 25 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 vs. Rangers Aug. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 1 3

