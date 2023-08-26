The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nelson Velazquez At The Plate

Velazquez has two doubles, seven home runs and three walks while hitting .235.

Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (33.3%, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish).

Velazquez has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .348 AVG .083 .348 OBP .083 .870 SLG .333 4 XBH 1 4 HR 1 5 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 4/0 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings