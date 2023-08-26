Nelson Velazquez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nelson Velazquez (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez has two doubles, seven home runs and three walks while hitting .235.
- Velazquez has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (33.3%, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Velazquez has driven in a run in eight games this season (38.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 21 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.348
|AVG
|.083
|.348
|OBP
|.083
|.870
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 148 2/3 innings pitched, with 146 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
