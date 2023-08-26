MJ Melendez -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .234 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 122 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.4% of those games.

In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.8% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .228 AVG .240 .299 OBP .307 .360 SLG .425 18 XBH 25 6 HR 6 24 RBI 20 66/24 K/BB 78/19 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings