MJ Melendez -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .234 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
  • Melendez has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 122 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.4% of those games.
  • In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.8% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 60
.228 AVG .240
.299 OBP .307
.360 SLG .425
18 XBH 25
6 HR 6
24 RBI 20
66/24 K/BB 78/19
3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gilbert (11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.
