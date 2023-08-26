MJ Melendez vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MJ Melendez -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .234 with 27 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 122 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.4% of those games.
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.8% of his games this year, Melendez has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|60
|.228
|AVG
|.240
|.299
|OBP
|.307
|.360
|SLG
|.425
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|78/19
|3
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th.
