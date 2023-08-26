Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 54 of 102 games this year (52.9%) Massey has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has had an RBI in 29 games this year (28.4%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 games this season (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 54 .240 AVG .216 .308 OBP .244 .360 SLG .368 12 XBH 13 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 32/14 K/BB 49/6 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings