Matt Beaty and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (96 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Seattle Mariners and Logan Gilbert on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Matt Beaty At The Plate

Beaty has four doubles and five walks while hitting .311.

Beaty has had a hit in 11 of 22 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (13.6%).

In 22 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Beaty has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 .357 AVG .200 .438 OBP .200 .357 SLG .200 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 3/1 K/BB 2/0 0 SB 0

