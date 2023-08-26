Maikel Garcia vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Maikel Garcia (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .279 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 26 walks.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 69.1% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.6% of them.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1% of his trips to the plate).
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38 of 94 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.316
|AVG
|.243
|.351
|OBP
|.297
|.420
|SLG
|.322
|14
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|34/12
|K/BB
|49/14
|9
|SB
|10
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gilbert (11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 148 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.77 ERA ranks 28th, 1.074 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
