Kyle Isbel -- batting .310 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Mariners.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .246 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 58.6% of his games this year (41 of 70), Isbel has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.0% of his games this year, Isbel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (37.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 37
.250 AVG .242
.274 OBP .280
.366 SLG .419
9 XBH 15
2 HR 3
13 RBI 14
18/3 K/BB 27/7
4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mariners have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 26th of the season. He is 11-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.77), eighth in WHIP (1.074), and 27th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
