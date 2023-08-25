How to Watch the WNBA on Friday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Today's WNBA schedule has just one game -- the Los Angeles Sparks squaring off against the Atlanta Dream.
Today's WNBA Games
The Atlanta Dream host the Los Angeles Sparks
The Sparks travel to face the Dream on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 16-17
- LAS Record: 14-18
- ATL Stats: 82.7 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (11th)
- LAS Stats: 79.4 PPG (10th in WNBA), 80.4 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.8 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -2
- LAS Odds to Win: -130
- ATL Odds to Win: +107
- Total: 161 points
