The Seattle Mariners (71-56) will look to Julio Rodriguez when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (41-88) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, August 25. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Royals vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller - SEA (8-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (8-9, 5.04 ERA)

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 47, or 56.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mariners have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Mariners went 5-2 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 36 wins in the 113 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 12-40 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+325) Drew Waters 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+260)

Royals Futures Odds

