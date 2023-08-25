J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will try to get to Brady Singer when he starts for the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Royals have +150 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for the matchup.

Royals vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -185 +150 8 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in 36, or 31.9%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has won 12 of its 52 games, or 23.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 63 of its 129 chances.

The Royals have posted a record of 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 18-48 19-33 22-54 31-64 10-23

