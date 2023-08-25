On Friday, Michael Massey (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks while batting .229.

Massey has gotten a hit in 54 of 101 games this year (53.5%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (18.8%).

Looking at the 101 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (8.9%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.7% of his games this year, Massey has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 26 games this year (25.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .240 AVG .220 .308 OBP .247 .360 SLG .374 12 XBH 13 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 32/14 K/BB 47/6 3 SB 3

Mariners Pitching Rankings