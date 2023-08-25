On Friday, Matt Duffy (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy is hitting .255 with seven doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Duffy has picked up a hit in 53.0% of his 66 games this season, with more than one hit in 7.6% of them.

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In 10 games this season (15.2%), Duffy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 66 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .318 AVG .188 .385 OBP .226 .388 SLG .238 4 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 3 13/7 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 1

