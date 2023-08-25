On Friday, Kyle Isbel (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Athletics.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .240.

In 40 of 69 games this year (58.0%) Isbel has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 29.0% of his games this season, Isbel has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (36.2%), including six games with multiple runs (8.7%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .250 AVG .231 .274 OBP .266 .366 SLG .388 9 XBH 14 2 HR 2 13 RBI 11 18/3 K/BB 27/6 4 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings