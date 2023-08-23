The Oakland Athletics (36-90) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Kansas City Royals (40-88) on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 3:37 PM ET.

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (4-4) versus the Athletics and Adrian Martinez (0-1).

Royals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (4-4, 4.25 ERA) vs Martinez - OAK (0-1, 5.85 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

The Royals will hand the ball to Ragans (4-4) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.25 and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 22 games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Ragans has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished 12 of them without allowing an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Athletics

The Athletics are batting .223 this season, 30th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .366 (30th in the league) with 127 home runs.

The Athletics have gone 1-for-5 with an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Martinez

Martinez will start for the Athletics, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old right-hander has 14 appearances in relief this season.

In 14 games this season, he has a 5.85 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .274 against him.

