As they try to secure the series sweep, Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (36-90) will match up against the Kansas City Royals (40-88) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, August 23. First pitch is set for 3:37 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Athletics +120 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans - KC (4-4, 4.25 ERA) vs Adrian Martinez - OAK (0-1, 5.85 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Royals' game versus the Athletics but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (-145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.90.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been favored 12 times and won two of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Royals have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas City has a 59.2% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Royals were listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 123 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (28.5%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won 30 of 107 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.