How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals play Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 3:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (122).
- Kansas City ranks 23rd in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Royals' .243 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the No. 27 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.0 runs per game (513 total runs).
- The Royals rank 28th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.
- The Royals strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors.
- Kansas City has a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.411).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cole Ragans (4-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Ragans enters this game with three quality starts under his belt this year.
- Ragans will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 2.4 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in 12 of his 22 appearances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Jameson Taillon
|8/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Justin Steele
|8/20/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/21/2023
|Athletics
|L 6-4
|Away
|Tucker Davidson
|Paul Blackburn
|8/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Away
|Angel Zerpa
|Dany Jimenez
|8/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Adrian Martinez
|8/25/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Logan Gilbert
|8/26/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Bryce Miller
|8/27/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|8/28/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|-
|Andre Jackson
|8/29/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Cole Ragans
|Mitch Keller
