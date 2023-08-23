Wednesday's game features the Oakland Athletics (36-90) and the Kansas City Royals (40-88) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Athletics according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET on August 23.

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (4-4) against the Athletics and Adrian Martinez (0-1).

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Athletics 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

This season, the Royals have won two out of the 12 games, or 16.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Kansas City has won one of its four games when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 513 total runs (4.0 per game) this season.

The Royals have a 5.13 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule