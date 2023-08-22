The Kansas City Royals (40-87) take a three-game losing run into a road contest versus the Oakland Athletics (35-90), at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Royals will give the nod to Angel Zerpa (1-1, 6.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.00 ERA).

Royals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Zerpa - KC (1-1, 6.08 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (3-3, 4.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Angel Zerpa

The Royals' Zerpa will make his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing four innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 6.08, a batting average against of .309 and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.00 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.

Blackburn is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Blackburn will aim to last five or more innings for his eighth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Paul Blackburn vs. Royals

He will take the hill against a Royals team that is hitting .244 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .395 (23rd in the league) with 122 total home runs (27th in MLB play).

Blackburn has pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out six against the Royals this season.

