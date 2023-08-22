Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (40-87) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (35-90) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, August 22, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +105. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Angel Zerpa - KC (1-1, 6.08 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (3-3, 4.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have won two, or 18.2%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Royals have gone 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Royals have not been the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Kansas City combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total seven times.

The Athletics have won in 34, or 27.9%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 32-84 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

