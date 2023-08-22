The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. head into the second of a three-game series against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The favored Royals have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -125 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have gone 2-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 18.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Kansas City has a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

The Royals have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kansas City has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 127 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 62 of those games (62-63-2).

The Royals have a 9-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 17-47 18-33 22-53 30-63 10-23

