Tuesday's contest features the Oakland Athletics (35-90) and the Kansas City Royals (40-87) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Athletics according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Angel Zerpa (1-1) to the mound, while Paul Blackburn (3-3) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Athletics 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the Royals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

The Royals have won two, or 18.2%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

Kansas City is 1-5 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 55.6% chance to win.

Kansas City is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 509 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.13).

Royals Schedule