Nelson Velazquez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .222 with four home runs and five RBI in his past 10 games, Nelson Velazquez and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Dany Jimenez) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .259 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Velazquez has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 38.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 18), and 11.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this year (61.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|.348
|AVG
|.000
|.348
|OBP
|.143
|.870
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|4
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|0
|6/0
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Jimenez will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty has nine appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In nine appearances this season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .185 against him.
