MJ Melendez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a triple against the Athletics.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .235.
- Melendez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 during his last outings.
- In 65.5% of his games this year (78 of 119), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (16.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (9.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Melendez has an RBI in 29 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season (35.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.228
|AVG
|.243
|.299
|OBP
|.313
|.360
|SLG
|.433
|18
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|20
|66/24
|K/BB
|73/19
|3
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.79).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- Jimenez starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief nine times this season.
- In nine games this season, he has put up a 6.75 ERA and averages 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .185 against him.
