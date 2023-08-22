On Tuesday, Michael Massey (batting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Dany Jimenez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez

Dany Jimenez TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Massey? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Massey has gotten a hit in 53 of 99 games this year (53.5%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (19.2%).

Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Massey has an RBI in 29 of 99 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 25 games this year (25.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 51 .240 AVG .224 .308 OBP .253 .360 SLG .379 12 XBH 12 3 HR 7 20 RBI 23 32/14 K/BB 46/6 3 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings