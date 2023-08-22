On Tuesday, Maikel Garcia (batting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Dany Jimenez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .286 with 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 25 walks.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 4.4% of his games this year, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 34 games this year (37.4%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37 of 91 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .316 AVG .255 .351 OBP .306 .420 SLG .339 14 XBH 8 1 HR 3 27 RBI 15 34/12 K/BB 45/13 9 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings