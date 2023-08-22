The Kansas City Royals, including Kyle Isbel (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Dany Jimenez and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Dany Jimenez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while batting .240.
  • Isbel has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.6%).
  • In 5.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Isbel has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 4.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 36.8% of his games this season (25 of 68), with two or more runs six times (8.8%).

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 35
.250 AVG .231
.274 OBP .266
.366 SLG .393
9 XBH 14
2 HR 2
13 RBI 9
18/3 K/BB 27/6
4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.79).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Jimenez takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
  • In nine games this season, he has a 6.75 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .185 against him.
