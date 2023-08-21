Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Athletics on August 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Oakland Athletics host the Kansas City Royals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 141 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 37 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .281/.320/.500 on the season.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has recorded 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.
- He has a .254/.297/.431 slash line so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 19
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|at Cubs
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 15
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Paul Blackburn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Blackburn Stats
- Paul Blackburn (3-3) will take the mound for the Athletics, his 14th start of the season.
- In 13 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Blackburn has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Blackburn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 16
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|1
|at Nationals
|Aug. 11
|5.2
|8
|4
|4
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 5
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Rockies
|Jul. 29
|6.0
|9
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|5.1
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .245/.329/.469 slash line on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 18
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
