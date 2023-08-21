Player prop bet odds for Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Oakland Athletics host the Kansas City Royals at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 141 hits with 24 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.320/.500 on the season.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Aug. 19 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 109 hits with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 55 runs.

He has a .254/.297/.431 slash line so far this season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Aug. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 at Cubs Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Paul Blackburn Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Blackburn Stats

Paul Blackburn (3-3) will take the mound for the Athletics, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Blackburn has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Blackburn Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Aug. 16 7.0 6 0 0 8 1 at Nationals Aug. 11 5.2 8 4 4 3 4 vs. Giants Aug. 5 6.0 2 0 0 7 3 at Rockies Jul. 29 6.0 9 2 2 7 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 5.1 5 1 1 5 3

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 37 walks and 51 RBI (84 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .245/.329/.469 slash line on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 18 3-for-5 2 0 1 5 0 at Cardinals Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

