Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take the field on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Paul Blackburn, who is the named starter for the Oakland Athletics. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Athletics have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Athletics -135 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

Read More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 32.1%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 104 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 33-71 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 61 of its 126 chances.

The Royals are 9-8-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-40 17-46 18-33 22-52 30-62 10-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.