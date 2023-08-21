Monday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (40-86) versus the Oakland Athletics (34-90) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.

The probable pitchers are Paul Blackburn (3-3) for the Athletics and Tucker Davidson (1-2) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have been victorious in 36, or 32.1%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 33 times in 104 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (505 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.12 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule