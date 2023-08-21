Nelson Velazquez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nelson Velazquez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate
- Velazquez is hitting .259 with two doubles, seven home runs and three walks.
- Velazquez has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (38.9%), and in 11.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Velazquez has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.348
|AVG
|.083
|.348
|OBP
|.083
|.870
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.80).
- The Athletics give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 4.09 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.