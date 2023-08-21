Michael Massey vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Monday, Michael Massey (hitting .286 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is batting .231 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 52 of 98 games this year (53.1%) Massey has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (9.2%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28 games this year (28.6%), Massey has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 25 games this season (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|50
|.240
|AVG
|.224
|.308
|OBP
|.253
|.360
|SLG
|.382
|12
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|22
|32/14
|K/BB
|44/6
|3
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Blackburn (3-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.09 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 4.09 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .289 to opposing hitters.
